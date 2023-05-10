Lizzo Concert in Hartford Rescheduled for June

Lizzo’s concert at the XL Center in Hartford has been rescheduled.
It will happen on June 13, according to Live Nation.
The concert was supposed to happen last Saturday, but Lizzo announced that she was suffering from strep throat and was unable to perform.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Live Nation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.