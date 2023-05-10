Hartford

Lizzo Concert in Hartford Rescheduled for June

2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Lizzo’s concert at the XL Center in Hartford has been rescheduled.

It will happen on June 13, according to Live Nation.

The concert was supposed to happen last Saturday, but Lizzo announced that she was suffering from strep throat and was unable to perform.

Live Nation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

