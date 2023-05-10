Lizzo Concert in Hartford Rescheduled for June

Lizzo’s concert at the XL Center in Hartford has been rescheduled.

It will happen on June 13, according to Live Nation.

The concert was supposed to happen last Saturday, but Lizzo announced that she was suffering from strep throat and was unable to perform.

*RESCHEDULED*



LIZZO at the XL Center in Hartford has been rescheduled to June 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For all questions, please contact our Box Office at Tickets@XLCenter.com. pic.twitter.com/97MQbiGNSQ — XL Center (@XLCenter) May 10, 2023

Live Nation said all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.