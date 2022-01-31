Luke Bryan's ‘Raised Up Right' Tour Coming to Hartford

Luke Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour is coming to Connecticut this summer.

Bryan’s tour starts June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock and will perform in more than 30 cities before wrapping in late October. It will be at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, July 30.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 4 at Lukebryan.com.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a statement. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

Ticket presale for Luke’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb 3 at 5 p.m.

The only other tour dates in New England are July 28 and 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

On Aug. 14, the tour heads to Saratoga Springs, New York for a show at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.