Macaulay Culkin to attend special screening of ‘Home Alone' and Q&A at Oakdale Theatre

If you are a fan of the classic movie "Home Alone," then you will want to mark your calendar for this December.

Macaulay Culkin, the child star who made Kevin McCallister's adventures so memorable, will be in Connecticut for a special screening followed by a Q&A about the hit holiday film.

Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin is being held at the Oakdale Theatre on Dec. 14.

"Home Alone" is the 1990 film by John Hughes about 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left home when his family takes a trip to Paris for the Christmas holiday. A bit of a troublemaker, Kevin is thrilled to learn he has the house to himself. But he soon realizes he must defend the McCallister home from a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.

The movie became an instant holiday classic.

Culkin will take the stage at the Oakdale Theatre following a screening of the movie to talk about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and why he thinks the movie has been embraced by generations, according to a release.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. There will be a limited number of VIP tickets available which include a post-show photo-op with Culkin.