With Halloween quickly approaching, many Americans are noticing large displays of candy inside drug stores and grocery stores popping up as they get ready for trick-or-treating.
While kids often take home a variety of candy, a recent map shows different states have different preferences when it comes to the best Halloween sweet treat.
The map, released by candystore.com, was compiled using sales data across all 50 states over the past 15 years, focusing on the months leading up to Halloween. Among the company's findings were some surprise choices, like Hot Tamales and Salt Water Taffy, and the fact that only four of the top ten were chocolates. Reigning supreme is the peanut butter-filled chocolate Reese's Cups.
Overall, the top 10 ranked Halloween candies for this year were:
- Reese's Cups
- Skittles
- M&M's
- Starburst
- Hot Tamales
- South Patch Kids
- Hershey Kisses
- Snickers
- Tootsie Pops
- Candy Corn
Scroll over the interactive map for a state-by-state breakdown:
Source: CandyStore.com | Larger version
Here's a look at each state's top three favorite candies for Halloween 2022:
|State
|Top Candy
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|105263
|Starburst
|101928
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|93728
|AK
|Sour Patch Kids
|4873
|Twix
|4673
|Milky Way
|3982
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|779828
|Hot Tamales
|775022
|Snickers
|712387
|AR
|Butterfinger
|201837
|Jolly Ranchers
|198276
|M&M's
|102837
|CA
|Reese's Cups
|1231675
|M&M's
|1219928
|Skittles
|1157821
|CO
|Hershey Kisses
|120982
|Twix
|118372
|Milky Way
|102843
|CT
|Almond Joy
|2981
|Milky Way
|2371
|M&M's
|2003
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20083
|Skittles
|16728
|Life Savers
|11292
|FL
|Reese's Cups
|687288
|Skittles
|580002
|Hot Tamales
|401928
|GA
|Swedish Fish
|138928
|Jolly Ranchers
|113281
|Reese's Cups
|92837
|HI
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|26771
|Skittles
|25611
|Butterfinger
|21897
|ID
|Snickers
|83648
|Starburst
|65728
|Candy Corn
|42998
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|152928
|Kit Kat
|135672
|Starburst
|120928
|IN
|Starburst
|92811
|Hot Tamales
|91928
|Jolly Ranchers
|72901
|IA
|M&M's
|65779
|Reese's Cups
|57821
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|51729
|KS
|M&M's
|211098
|Reese's Cups
|205637
|Sour Patch Kids
|197882
|KY
|Reese's Cups
|67901
|Hot Tamales
|55219
|Swedish Fish
|38726
|LA
|Lemonheads
|109826
|Reese's Cups
|102827
|Blow Pops
|90827
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|57829
|Starburst
|48982
|Candy Corn
|13927
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|36718
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|35928
|Reese's Cups
|29837
|MA
|Sour Patch Kids
|69697
|Butterfinger
|67827
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|48921
|MI
|Starburst
|108928
|Candy Corn
|106527
|Butterfinger
|98726
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|175726
|Tootsie Pops
|167844
|Skittles
|144672
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|91820
|Snickers
|88926
|Butterfinger
|81762
|MO
|Milky Way
|45281
|Almond Joy
|41902
|Hot Tamales
|39092
|MT
|Twix
|29833
|M&M's
|28981
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|23842
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|89281
|Salt Water Taffy
|83128
|Twix
|41828
|NV
|Hot Tamales
|287363
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|267819
|Hershey Kisses
|219891
|NH
|M&M's
|68993
|Starburst
|61992
|Jolly Ranchers
|40822
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|145726
|M&M's
|142872
|Skittles
|139821
|NM
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|80726
|Jolly Ranchers
|70927
|Candy Corn
|52729
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|136729
|Hot Tamales
|132891
|Candy Corn
|80928
|NC
|Reese's Cups
|82019
|Snickers
|79281
|M&M's
|78291
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|59872
|Jolly Ranchers
|57281
|Candy Corn
|42871
|OH
|M&M's
|154231
|Blow Pops
|153788
|Starburst
|141756
|OK
|Skittles
|20091
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18726
|Snickers
|13827
|OR
|M&M's
|81982
|Reese's Cups
|76829
|Candy Corn
|62803
|PA
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|239081
|M&M's
|225783
|Skittles
|201736
|RI
|Twix
|14987
|M&M's
|14092
|Candy Corn
|11928
|SC
|Butterfinger
|111984
|Skittles
|104827
|Candy Corn
|86782
|SD
|Jolly Ranchers
|24128
|Starburst
|21827
|Candy Corn
|15827
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|56123
|Salt Water Taffy
|50983
|Skittles
|42827
|TX
|Starburst
|902918
|Reese's Cups
|889827
|Sour Patch Kids
|690987
|UT
|Tootsie Pops
|403727
|Candy Corn
|318772
|M&M's
|241726
|VT
|M&M's
|36543
|Skittles
|28938
|Milky Way
|19928
|VA
|Hot Tamales
|153729
|Snickers
|151728
|Tootsie Pops
|123674
|DC
|M&M's
|24770
|Tootsie Pops
|21673
|Blow Pops
|19827
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|167289
|Salt Water Taffy
|120982
|M&M's
|113728
|WV
|Blow Pops
|38772
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|36279
|Hot Tamales
|30988
|WI
|Butterfinger
|104829
|Starburst
|102981
|Hot Tamales
|89635
|WY
|Reese's Cups
|23978
|Salt Water Taffy
|22503
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18782