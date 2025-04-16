Food & Drink

McDonald's teases release date for the return of a fan-favorite menu item

The world's largest hamburger chain announced Tuesday that Snack Wraps would return on the 14th. There's just one problem.

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

McDonald's is bringing back a once-popular menu item this year, and fans got a glimpse at when they can expect it.

The world's largest hamburger chain announced Tuesday that Snack Wraps would return on the 14th. The only problem? It didn't reveal which month, though it did say the date would be sometime this year.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fans quickly began commenting with guesses in the comments section, but McDonald's offered only cheeky responses like, "I cannot confirm or deny or confirm."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In that announcement, the chain only revealed the year: 2025.

The Scene

Books and literature

‘Book by book': Michigan community takes novel approach moving local bookstore 

Holidays

Candy to top Easter purchases as Americans projected to spend near-record $23.6B

Once considered an affordable fan favorite, the Snack Wrap was pulled from menus in 2016, though some versions remained on select international menus. In the years since, the removal has been the center of petitions calling for the wraps' U.S. return.

Last year, Wendy's announced a Snack Wrap of its own in an effort to quench fans' desire.

Which options will be available in the McDonald's resurgence remains to be seen.

Previously, McDonald's had offered the Snack Wrap with both crispy and grilled chicken, as well as having honey mustard and BBQ options.

The Snack Wrap is the latest menu item to make a comeback for the world's largest hamburger chain and comes as the chain plans to focus on its chicken offerings.

McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said during a recent earnings call that the chain also plans to launch a "new chicken strip offering." No further details were provided, however.

"My U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we're going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year," Kempczinski said in response to a question.

In 2017, McDonald's introduced Buttermilk Crispy Tenders in 2017, but they were removed from menus in 2020.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkMcDonalds
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us