Here is the most popular Halloween candy in 2024

As Halloween approaches, there’s nothing quite like indulging in a sweet treat.

Whether you’re a chocolate lover or a sour candy aficionado, there’s a perfect confection for every palate.

In 2024, consumer spending on Halloween candy is projected to reach $3.5 billion, a slight decrease from 2023.

Ahead of the spooky holiday season, let's take a look at the sweets we are splurging on this year:

What is the most popular Halloween candy in 2024?

As we get ready to welcome trick-or-treaters this Halloween, there is a new most popular candy according to candy store.com.

M&M's overtook Reese’s Cups for the top spot for the first time. The colorful candy pieces took the No. 1 spot in nine states.

Here's the list:

M&M’s Reese’s Cups Sour Patch Kids Skittles Starburst Hot Tamales Candy Corn Hershey Kisses Hershey Mini Bars Butterfinger

What is the least popular Halloween candy in 2024?

The people of America have spoken and they hate Circus Peanuts — the oddly orange marshmallow treats that oftentimes remain at the bottom of kids’ candy buckets.

Controversially, candy corn is listed as the third worst candy despite also being No. 7 on the most adored candy of 2024.

According to candystore.com, here are the rest of the candies America is not loving in 2024:

Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Candy Corn Necco Wafers Mary Janes Wax Bottles Licorice Smarties Bit-O-Honey Good N Plenty

Experts have some tips to keep you and your children safe on Halloween night.