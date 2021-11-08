Movie About Famed Connecticut Boxer Willie Pep Filming in Hartford

A movie about legendary Connecticut boxer Willie Pep is filming in Hartford on Monday.

Pep, born Guglielmo Papaleo, was a featherweight champion and inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, according the hall's site. The hall said Pep fought from 1940 to 1959.

Filming for the movie was taking place on Monday at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford. The hospital said the movie crew was filming a few scenes at the facility and using the entrance to the Auxiliary Thrift Store on Woodland Street.

Saint Francis Hospital

According to Deadline, the Willie Pep movie is called "Pep" and stars James Madio, Keir Gilchrist and Ron Livingston, and is directed by Robert Kolodny. Deadline reports the film is being produced by Appian Way, the production company founded by Leonardio DiCaprio.

"We are thrilled to have Saint Francis be a small part of telling some of Hartford’s history!," a Saint Francis Hospital spokesperson shared in an e-mail about Monday's shoot.

Pep passed away in 2006.