Food & Drink

National Doughnut Day 2025: Where to find free and discounted doughnuts

You do-not want to miss out on these deals

By Maria Chamberlain

A dozen donuts from Dunkin' Donuts.
XAMAXullstein bild via Getty Images

Who can resist a warm, pillowy doughnut fresh out of the oven?

If you're looking for an excuse to treat yourself, you'll be happy to know that Friday, June 6, is National Doughnut Day.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The annual celebration always happens on the first Friday in June. The first-ever National Doughnut Day took place in Chicago in 1938 to honor the history of the Salvation Army's Donut Lassies. This group of women were sent to France in 1917 to care for wounded soldiers and provide a boost of morale in doughnut form.

Today, many chains throughout the U.S., including Krispy Kreme and Dunkin', mark the day with deals. Here's a list of places where you can score free and discounted doughnuts:

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Food & Drink

Does Krispy Kreme offer free doughnuts for good grades? The viral deal, explained

news

McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026

Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts customers can get a free cinnamon sugar doughnut in-store on June 6. The offer is limited to one per guest. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin'

On June 6, get a free classic doughnut with the purchase of any beverage, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering two ways to celebrate National Doughnut Day.

Customers who stop in to a participating shop on June 6 can get a free doughnut of their choice (excluding limited-edition varieties). No purchase required.

Additionally, get a dozen original glazed for $2 when you buy any dozen in person, online or for pick-up or delivery. For online orders, place two dozen in your cart and use promo code BOGO2.

Voodoo Doughnut

On National Donut Day, get a dozen pink Raised Glazed doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut for $10.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us