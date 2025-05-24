Here are the best discounts on wine for National Wine Day

Raise a glass because we're toasting yet another food and drink holiday on the calendar.

On Sunday, May 25, restaurants, grocery stores and wine clubs will be celebrating National Wine Day with some seriously sippable savings.

Whether you like white wine, red wine or rosé, this is where to find the best deals to stock your wine cabinet.

This National Wine Day, Domino’s and Australian wine brand [yellow tail] are raising the bar — and your glass — with a limited-edition red wine blend made to perfectly pair with your favorite pizza. Even better? It’s a deal you can toast to: just $16.99 for a 1.5L bottle.

And for a modern twist, select online bottles come with a built-in “Twist.Tap.Order.” device — just tap your phone to the cap to order your Domino’s pizza instantly. The wine-only version is also available in select retail stores nationwide

Total Wine is always offering competitive prices. Right now, you can check out their deals page for limited-time offers on a variety of wines.

Save 15% on 8 or more bottles of Winery Direct wines with code SALUTE15.

You can save a few bucks on a variety of wines at Whole Foods Market. Browse their sale section to find deals like Cloudveil Rosé Pinot Grigio for $11.99, Wolffer Rose Hard Cider, 4-pk for $14.99, EDENLANE Cabernet Sauvignon for $8.79 and dozens of others.

In honor of National Wine Day, Z. Alexander Brown — the wine label from Grammy-winning country artist Zac Brown — is offering 20% off all varietals.

From the bold, fan-favorite Whiskey Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon to smooth Pinot Noir and more, there’s something for every wine lover. Just use code DRINKZAB20 at checkout.

Offer valid May 19 – 30.

After retiring from a career buying wine for a grocery store chain in Washington state, Chris Lueck realized there wasn’t a way to recycle glass wine bottles in rural parts of his state. Because of that, many of those bottles were ending up in landfills. Lueck created Ground2Ground, a company that pulverizes used bottles and turns them into sand that can be used anywhere from the beach to the bocce ball court.