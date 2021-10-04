mohegan sun

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, En Vogue Coming to Mohegan Sun

New Kids on the Block on Kelly Clarkson show
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

New Kids On The Block,  Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue are going on tour together and they will be making a stop in Connecticut.

The MixTape Tour 2022 is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena next July.

They will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 1 and 2, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday on ticketmaster.com and will go for are $199, $99, $79 & $59.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning Saturday, Oct. 9, subject to availability.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a statement.

VIP ticket packages will be available here.

