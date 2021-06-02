New London Is the Place for Chocolate Lovers Tonight

Chocolate lovers who head to New London tonight could get a golden ticket that could be used at local businesses and maybe a night out at Foxwoods Casino.

This is an Eat in the Street event, a series of local events held on the first Wednesday of every month through September.

Though Sailfest won't happen again this year, New London will shut down Bank Street every Wednesday night during the summer to allow people to come in and enjoy restaurants by eating outdoors in the street.

Eat in the Street tonight is a chocolate-themed candy night, including candy cocktails.

Restaurants that are taking part will offer a chocolate-themed food menu.

Customers who spend $25 at a participating business will receive a chocolate bar. If it has a golden ticket, the recipient can turn it in for gift certificates to local businesses and all the golden tickets will go into a drawing for a limo ride to Foxwoods for an overnight stay and dinner for two.

During Eat in the Street, Bank Street will be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and no parking will be enforced beginning at 3 p.m. Drivers will be detoured up Tilley Street to avoid the Bank Street closure.

There will be a special event parking rate of $5 if you park in the South Water Street Parking Garage.

At 9 p.m. there will be fireworks on top of the garage.

There will be free shuttle bus service downtown, dropping off and picking up at the Water Street Parking garage, Tony D's, The Draft Choice, General Dynamics, the Green Room and Bank Street.

Hygienic Art will show the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie.

Eat in the Street Businesses:

Studio 33: a 15 percent off sale, on anything yellow on June 2.

Flavours of Life will hand out chocolate bars to everyone who bought $25 worth of items. Organic fair-trade chocolate bars are 20 percent off.

Noodles and Rice will serve chocolate margaritas.

The Draft Choice will offer a cherry chocolate old-fashioned themed cocktail and their themed menu item is a candied jalapeño quesadilla appetizer.

Future Eat in the Street Events:

July 7: “Celebrating the Summer with Pirates.” Fireworks will be held.

Aug. 4: “Locally Sourced: Food, Art & Music.” Fireworks will be held.

Sept. 1: “Celebrating Latin Heritage Month.”

Learn more online here.