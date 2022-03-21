Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Connecticut

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Connecticut.
Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer will be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.
“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” Nelson said in a statement.
OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR
- Friday, June 24: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Saturday, June 25: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- Sunday, June 26: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Friday, July 1: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Saturday, July 2: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Friday, July 29: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Saturday, July 30: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sunday, July 31: Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Friday, Aug. 12: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Saturday, Aug. 13: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center
- Sunday, Aug. 14: Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Friday, Sept/ 9: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Saturday, Sept. 10: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Sunday, Sept. 11: Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Billy Strings
- Larkin Poe
- Brittney Spencer
- Friday, Sept. 16: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Billy Strings
- Larkin Poe
- Brittney Spencer
- Saturday, Sept. 17: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Sunday, Sept. 18: Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
- Friday, Sept. 23: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion
