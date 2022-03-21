Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Connecticut

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour is coming to Connecticut.

Willie Nelson & Family, Billy Strings, Larkin Poe and Brittney Spencer will be performing at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” Nelson said in a statement.

OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL TOUR

Friday, June 24: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 25: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Sunday, June 26: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Friday, July 1: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Saturday, July 2: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, July 29: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Saturday, July 30: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, July 31: Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Friday, Aug. 12: Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Saturday, Aug. 13: Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center

Sunday, Aug. 14: Darien, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Friday, Sept/ 9: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Saturday, Sept. 10: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, Sept. 11: Virginia Beach, VA - Veteran’s United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer

Friday, Sept. 16: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Billy Strings Larkin Poe Brittney Spencer

Saturday, Sept. 17: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sunday, Sept. 18: Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC

Friday, Sept. 23: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion

