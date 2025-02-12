Poppi sent vending machines to influencers — and it majorly backfired

A soda-based controversy is fizzing over on TikTok.

On Feb. 9, prebiotic soda brand Poppi was among the brands with commercials during Super Bowl 59. It’s not the ad, “Soda Thoughts,” which stars influencers Alix Earle, Jake Shane and Rob Rausch, that’s at the center of the controversy — but the marketing campaign leading up to it.

Ahead of the ad’s debut, Poppi sent branded vending machines to 32 separate influencers, including Shane, Rachel Sullivan, Kaeli Mae, Rachel Gaede, Avery Woods, Emilie Kiser and Vidya Gopalan.

The influencers posted videos about these gargantuan gifts on TikTok, racking up millions of views, but unfortunately for the soda brand, the public’s reaction to the activation was as ice-cold as the soda stocked in the machines.

Why is Poppi facing backlash?

“They should’ve gave those to college dorm rooms, or athletic departments, I’m definitely not buying another one,” wrote one TikToker.

“Like an influencer having a poppi vending machine isn’t gonna make me want to drink poppi 🤣,” wrote another.

“🤨 wouldn’t this be great to put in the hospital to share with everybody especially nurses and doctors crazyyyy,” wrote someone else, and one more added, “exactly. instead we are suppose to be all excited about rich influences just putting it in their garage.”

“It blows me that brand STILL dont understand that consumers dont wanna see already wealthy influencers get these insane trips/pr packages,” commented another TikTok user.

“Let’s stop with the out of touch bs please!” TikToker Isabella Lanter pleaded in the caption of her video on the topic.

And many other videos covering the controversy — from creators Asante Madrigal, Saron, Kate Glavan — have been going viral.

Olipop says the vending machines cost $25,000 each, but Poppi refutes this claim

Meanwhile, Olipop has been taking the opportunity to poke fun at its competitor, parroting the criticism others are sharing. But, aside from its jokes, Olipop also made a claim about how much the soda machines cost, which the rest of the internet has decided to run with.

“also for the record, those machines cost $25K each lol,” Olipop commented on a video.

“32 machines times $25K per machine yikes,” the soda brand wrote on another video.

Olipop did not immediately respond to TODAY.com’s request for comment on where it got this figure from.

Poppi, on the other hand, refutes the $25,000 figure posed by Olipop and others on social media.

“The falsely reported number was not only fabricated but inflated by 60%,” a Poppi spokesperson tells TODAY.com, adding that the machines are a long-term “marketing investment.”

Poppi responds to the criticism

Poppi says it owns the machines and they were never intended for one-time use, so all the influencers who received them will have to return them.

“Both creators across the US and people in New Orleans received these machines,” the spokesperson says, adding that its first consumer event with the machines took place at popular Tulane University hangout spot The Boot on Super Bowl Sunday.

The brand says that this marks the first of many phases in this campaign.

“As our beloved community has always been at the forefront of the poppi brand, these machines will be rolling out to them via events, social giveaways & nominations in the weeks to come,” the spokesperson says. “Despite false comments from our competitors, we are focused on revolutionizing soda for the next generation and can’t wait for you all to see what’s next.”

Then, on Feb. 10, Allison Ellsworth, Poppi’s co-founder and chief brand officer, posted a TikTok addressing the drama.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of negativity, and so I wanted to get on here and chat with you guys directly,” Ellsworth says. “First of all, I want to say, I hear you, and there’s a lot of misinformation being spread out there by one of our competitors, from our plans to the price tag of 25K, which is not what it costs and that is not true.”

“One of the things that has made Poppi so successful is that we listen to you and our community, we can always learn and do better,” she continues later in the clip. “These vending machines will be a part of the brand for years to come, and we want to work with you guys to get them out to the places you’d like to see them out in the world.”

But many commenters on Ellsworth’s video were still left with a bad taste in their mouths.

“Olipop is superior in every way lol,” wrote one person, mirroring the sentiment of many others in the comments section.

“Give us small creators a chance!” another user pleaded.

“More #diverse creators,” someone else suggested.

Others suggested places worthy of receiving the vending machines, such as homeless shelters, school break rooms, hospitals and libraries.

In response to one of these comments, Poppi wrote, “Yes, yes, yes and yes!! We are on it!”

