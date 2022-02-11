REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Coming to Connecticut

New dates have been added to Styx and REO Speedwagon’s “Live & UnZoomed” 2022 summer tour with Loverboy and the show will be coming to Bridgeport.

The show is coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Friday, Sept. 16 and fans “Can’t Fight This Feeling” that they’ll be “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.”

General public tickets will go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

The tour will start on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Michigan and the last show will be on Sept. 18 in Bangor, Maine.

