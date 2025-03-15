The countdown to spring is on, and Rita's is ready to welcome the season the only way they know how -- a free Italian ice giveaway and a brand new flavor.

The beloved Pennsylvania-based frozen treats destination is continuing its annual tradition and inviting you to ring in the first day of spring with free Italian ice on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Over 500 locations are expected to give away approximately 1 million cups of their signature Italian ice. You can pick from any of the classic flavors or try Rita's newest flavor: Skittles Italian Ice.

Inspired by the taste of the classic candy, enjoy a color collision of fruity flavors with the new Skittles flavor.

And that's not all; Rita's is adding tangy, crunchy Skittles Pop'd freeze-dried candies to their toppings lineup this spring for a limited time.

“For over 30 years, Rita’s First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition—it’s a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita’s happiness,” President & CEO of Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Linda Chadwick said in a news release. “This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita’s and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We’re thrilled to introduce SKITTLES to our guests, crafted in Rita’s signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us.”

And if one free Italian ice isn't enough, Rita's is giving its app users the chance to win free Italian ice for a year.

Head to the app and enter promo code "FDOS25” under the “Offers” tab for a chance to win. Giveaway organizers said you can enter to be one of 30 lucky winners from now until 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard and to find your closest location, visit www.ritasice.com.