Southington Drive-In Releases Schedule For The 2022 Summer Season

The Southington Drive-In is opening for the 2022 season with movies full of "reel nostalgia" every Saturday.

The drive-in will officially open for its first movie on Saturday, June 4, with gates to open at 6 p.m. and movies to start at dark or 30 minutes after sunset.

All movie-goers should enter the drive-in from the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike according to the drive-in.

Alcohol and grilling are not allowed, however the drive-in encourages visitors to explore their pavilion prior to the movie's start for drinks and refreshments.

Tickets will be cash only, $20 per car with walk-ins for $5 each. Lawn chairs are welcome.

Tune your radio to 89.9 FM to enjoy the movie when you arrive.

2022 Movie Schedule

June 4 - "Jaws"

June 11 - "Monsters Inc."

June 18 - "Frozen"

June 25 - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"

July 9 - "Ratatouille"

July 16 - "Luca"

July 13 - "Beauty and the Beast"

July 30 - "Tangled"

August 6 - "Up"

August 13 - "The Lion King"

August 10 - "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark"

August 27 - "The Goonies"

September 3 - "Encanto"

September 10 - "Spider-man: No Way Home"

September 17 - "Grease"