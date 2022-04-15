Southington Drive-In Releases Schedule For The 2022 Summer Season

The Southington Drive-In is opening for the 2022 season with movies full of "reel nostalgia" every Saturday.
The drive-in will officially open for its first movie on Saturday, June 4, with gates to open at 6 p.m. and movies to start at dark or 30 minutes after sunset.
All movie-goers should enter the drive-in from the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike according to the drive-in.
Alcohol and grilling are not allowed, however the drive-in encourages visitors to explore their pavilion prior to the movie's start for drinks and refreshments.
Tickets will be cash only, $20 per car with walk-ins for $5 each. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Tune your radio to 89.9 FM to enjoy the movie when you arrive.
2022 Movie Schedule
June 4 - "Jaws"
June 11 - "Monsters Inc."
June 18 - "Frozen"
June 25 - "Star Wars: The Force Awakens"
July 9 - "Ratatouille"
July 16 - "Luca"
July 13 - "Beauty and the Beast"
July 30 - "Tangled"
August 6 - "Up"
August 13 - "The Lion King"
August 10 - "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark"
August 27 - "The Goonies"
September 3 - "Encanto"
September 10 - "Spider-man: No Way Home"
September 17 - "Grease"