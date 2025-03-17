Pinch me! It's St. Patrick's Day!

On Monday, restaurants and businesses nationwide will be celebrating with discounts on all manner of food and drink in an emerald hue.

Whether you're looking for green donuts, mint shakes or Irish fare, you won't want to skip over these St. Patrick's Day deals.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven customers who use the 7NOW delivery app on March 17 can save $17 off orders of $30+ with the code LUCKY.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering a promotion on two cocktails all March long. You can grab the Tipsy Leprechaun for $6 or the new Golden Goose cocktail served with a shaker tin for multiple pours.

Baked by Melissa

Take 20% off the Lucky Us 100-pack cupcakes from Baked by Melissa with code PADDY20.

Burger King

Burger King Royal Perks members can score free onion rings (any size) with a purchase of $1+ at participating U.S. restaurants on the chain’s app or website for order ahead on March 17.

Crumbl

From now until March 22., Crumbl customers can get a 6-pack for the price of a 4-pack.

Dog Haus

On March 17, participating locations will have $6 green beers, $6 Jameson shots and $7 pickle backs.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box customers can get a free Mint Shake on St. Patrick's Day with any $10 purchase.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme customers can score one free green Original Glazed donut when they wear green and visit a shop.

Limit 1 doughnut per guest per visit per day. Available in shop and drive-thru only.

The chain is also giving away a “Pot of Gold Pass” to thousands of customers that entitles them to free Original Glazed Doughnuts for a year.

Outback Steakhouse

On March 17, Outback Steakhouse is offering its Bloomin’ Blonde Beer starting at $5 for dine-in customers.

Kids eat free between March 17 - 24 with the purchase of an adult entrée. Simply mention “Free Joey Meal” to your server.

Panera

Panera is hosting a Pot of Gold sweepstakes to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Text the code LUCKY to #31261 from now until March 21 for the chance to win free Panera Mac & Cheese for a year.

On St. Patrick's Day, MyPanera members can also get $2 off any size Mac & Cheese.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette rewards members can get a free pastry (of equal or lesser value) when they buy any drink on St. Patrick’s Day.

Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is running a buy-one, get-one-free deal on three-piece meals for loyalty members between March 17 — 19 at participating locations.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s Caniac Club members can score a free 22-ounce Leprechaun Lemonade with an offer that’s valid in-restaurant, online or in the chain’s app.

STK Steakhouse

From now until March 21, STK Steakhouse customers can get Lil’ Corned Beef Sliders with crispy tots for $6 during happy hour or $26 for dinner. The restaurant is also serving a Leprechaun Stiletto cocktail for $9 during happy hour.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell app users can get free delivery with a $25 purchase on St. Patrick's Day. The offer is valid once per day per user.

White Castle

Visit a White Castle now through 17 to save $2 on any 10 sack of sliders using the code 10SACK. The offer can be combined with the existing Cheesy 10 Sack promotion, where available.