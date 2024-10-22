Food & Drink

Starbucks channels its inner green girl with ‘Wicked'-themed drinks

The coffee chain tries defying gravity with Elphaba’s Cold Brew and Glinda’s Pink Potion.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Starbucks has a “Wicked” good deal for customers.

The coffee chain announced that, beginning Oct. 22, people in the United States, Canada and other select international locations can purchase two new drinks in partnership with the upcoming movie “Wicked.”

The limited-time drinks are inspired by the film’s main characters, Glinda (the Good Witch of the South) and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West).

Starbucks
Glinda's Pink Potion. (Starbucks)
Glinda’s Pink Potion is “inspired by Glinda’s bright character and of course her iconic association with all things pink,” according to Starbucks beverage developer Natalia Vasquez, and features a Mango Dragonfruit Starbucks Refreshers Beverage shaken with coconut milk, ice and a scoop of freeze-dried dragonfruit, and topped with nondairy strawberry cold foam and colorful candy sprinkles.

Starbucks
Elphaba's Cold Brew (Starbucks)

Meanwhile, Elphaba’s Cold Brew is “inspired by Elphaba’s bold energy and stunning green skin,” according to Starbucks beverage developer Rosalyn Batingan, and features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with peppermint-flavored syrup, and topped with nondairy matcha cold foam and green candy sprinkles.

In addition, Starbucks will also sell “Wicked”-inspired gift cards. Beginning Nov. 7, fans can also purchase a variety of “Oz”-related tumblers, with options from the Glinda, Elphaba or Emerald City collections, in addition to other general “Wicked” choices and a trio of mugs from the “Wicked” Discovery Series Collection.

“Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, opens Nov. 22, while “Wicked Part Two” is slated to open in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025. A promotional blitz for the highly anticipated movie is already underway. “Wicked” Stanley cups have already been causing chaos at Target, while Walmart seems to already be sold out of its microwaveable “Wicked” Mystery Color Macaroni and Cheese that comes with color-changing pink or green cheese.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

