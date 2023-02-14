The stars of the 1990s are coming back to Connecticut.

90s Con will be at the Connecticut Convention Center on March 17, 18 and 19 and stars from some of your favorite shows, movies and bands from the 1990s will be in Connecticut.

Candace Cameron Bure; Shannen Doherty; Melissa Joan Hart; Mario Lopez; Danica McKellar; Steve Burns, of “Blue’s Clues,” Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, of *NSYNC; Jodie Sweetin; Alicia Silverstone; Mark-Paul Gosselaar; Rose McGowan; Dave Coulier, who played Uncle Joey in “Full House,” are some of the stars who will be here.

The show runs Friday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There are daily pass tickets, weekend passes, VIP passes and more. There will be photo ops and autographs, for fees depending on what you want, and question and answer panels.

Learn more and see when your favorite stars will be here on the 90s Con site here.