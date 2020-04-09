Support a Small Business & Improve Your At-Home Coffee Game

While not "essential" by government standards, coffee is an essential part of most Americans' daily rituals. Now that the coronavirus pandemic has temporarily shuttered coffee shops and restaurants, it's been hard to get your usual fix, especially if you have a favorite barista.

But don't let that stop you from enjoying coffee-house quality brews at home. It's important to give yourself a little something to look forward to every day -- even if it's a simple cup of joe.

Here are some key tips:

Lisette Gaviña of Don Francisco’s Coffee shares a few ways you can improve your morning cup of joe.

Start with the basics. Coffee is 98% water so you want to use water that is free of odor and visible impurities. Springwater or filtered water is best. The temperature of the water is also important. You want to make sure it's just under boiling -- between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit.

In terms of the actual coffee, you can get your caffeine fix while simultaneously helping a small business struggling to stay afloat.

Check if coffee roasters in your community are offering delivery options. Fellow products has put together a website to help roasters by matching them with customers. You could also consider ordering beans from the following:

Once you've gotten your coffee, relish in the preparation by brewing with a Chemex or Aeropress. Check out these tips in the videos below:

Making delicious home-brewed coffee will be easier than you think with these quick and easy steps to make coffee using a chemex.

What You'll Need:

Chemex

Chemex Filter

Scale

Gooseneck Kettle

Timer

50 grams of coffee

8mg of water just off the boil

Place the filter in the brewer with single fold away from the spout and multiple folds lined up against the spout. Rinse the filter with hot water using your goose-neck kettle to prevent any of the paper taste from being imparted. Dump the rinse water and fold the filter toward the spout to reinforce this area. Add your coffee grounds to the filter and zero out the scale. Set your timer and "bloom" for 15 seconds with the hot water. This will trigger the oils of the coffee to create a marinade of sorts. After 20-25 seconds, begin the second pour until you've achieved the grounds that you're looking for. Fill to the top and let it drain down Remove the filter and give it a couple swirls to aerate it Enjoy!

Making delicious home-brewed coffee will be easier than you think with these quick and easy steps to making a cup of coffee with an Aeropress.

What You'll Need:

Aeropress

Scale

Kettle

Timer

Fresh ground and fresh roasted coffee

Hot water

Add coffee grounds to Aeropress itself Add 60 grams of water from your gooseneck kettle "Bloom" for 15 seconds Brew for 1.5 minutes Put the cap on with a filter Stand the aeropress on a sturdy mug Push down to release the coffee

If you only have instant coffee on hand, try one of the most popular coffee recipes to sweep the Internet as of late -- Dalgona coffee.

Pictures of the dalgona coffee have been sprouting up across Instagram, as people look for ways to occupy their time during social distancing. Here's how to make the South Korean recipe.

What You'll Need:

2 tbsp instant coffee

1 cup whole milk

2 tbsp granulated sugar

2 tbsp boiling water