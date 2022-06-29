Taco Bell fans, this one's for you.

The California-based Mexican fast food chain launched a tostada and Crunchwrap Supreme with a Cheez-It shell that's 16 times the size of a regular cracker.

The menu items are being tested at a Southern California location for just two weeks, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tostada is made with a Cheez-It shell, topped with beef, sour cream, tomatoes, lettuce and cheese.

The price — only $2.49.

If you’re looking for a more sophisticated menu item, customers can opt for a Crunchwrap Supreme made similar to the original, but with the giant Cheez-It cracker-shell. This item comes with ground beef, cheese sauce, sour cream, lettuce and tomato, wrapped in a tortilla.

The Crunchwrap Supreme will cost a bit more, priced at $4.29.

Customers can try to the new menu items at the Irvine restaurant, located at 2222 Barranca Parkway.

The item is available for just two weeks.

Taco Bell is headquartered in Irvine.