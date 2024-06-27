Food & Drink

Taco Bell enters the value wars with a $7 meal deal

The feast features three full-sized menu items and more.

By Joseph Lamour | TODAY

One of America’s favorite Tex-Mex-inspired eateries has dropped its own meal deal, boldly following others into the most recent round of value wars

On June 27, Taco Bell announced the debut of a new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, which the chain says will satiate the public’s hunger for “quality, full-sized fan favorites at an affordable price.”

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It follows the launch of similar low-cost offers at chains like McDonald’sWendy’sBurger King and more.

Taco Bell’s limited-time meal deal features a Chalupa Supreme, a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, a Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce and a medium fountain drink all at a 55% discount.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“With the launch of the $7 Luxe Cravings Box, we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell North America’s CMO, said in a press release.

Montgomery continued, adding that “Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry, offering 10 items at under $3, because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance.”

Taco Bell isn’t new to the value wars. Its newer Cravings Value Menu launched in January and features the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt and the $1 Cheesy Roll Up.

The Scene

Parenting 21 hours ago

Meet the 2024 Gerber Baby, Sonny!

Food & Drink Jun 25

Wendy's offers free Frostys and $5 combo to take on McDonald's $5 meal deal

In April, the chain offered a limited-time $5 Taco Discovery Box on Taco Tuesdays through June 4. That deal came with a crunchy taco, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us