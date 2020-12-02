Take 2: Second Tree Arrives on New Haven Green Ahead of Dec. 10 Lighting

A second tree to the mark the holidays has arrived on the New Haven Green for the city's annual tree lighting on Dec. 10.

The first tree, donated by a family in Cheshire, fell down in a storm on Nov. 15 and was too heavily damaged to remain.

Anthony Santino and his family heard about the damage from the first tree and offered up one from their Hamden property for the city to use.

"It's going to a good cause and that's all we really care about," Santino said. "I know the parks department is going to decorate it to the best of their ability. It's going to look great."

The Santinos were one of 60 families that offered to donate a tree.

"I think that's a metaphor for what's going on today," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. "We come together in times of crisis and we stand up in a slightly different form, but we stand up better and stronger more beautiful."

The parks department will now begin the process of decorating the tree ahead of the lighting on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The event will be all virtual this year with in-person attendance not allowed because of the pandemic. You can watch all the festivities exclusively on NBC Connecticut at 7 p.m.