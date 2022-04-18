Tax Day Food Deals: Tasty Freebies and Discounts You Can Get Today

No one — as far as we know — looks forward to doing taxes. Between all the gathering of paperwork and anxiety about potentially owing money, it’s not a fun time. Hopefully, after all that hard work, you’ll get a refund as a reward. Hopefully.

But there’s a silver lining in store, though, no matter what the results of those tax returns: Restaurants nationwide are offering sweet freebies, deals and discounts in honor of Tax Day on Monday, April 18. Whether or not you have a ton of taxes to pay, it’s good to know there’s a tasty-looking light at the end of the tunnel — in the form of free and discounted food.

7-Eleven

All that paperwork got you craving something cheesy? Order any whole pizza including 7-meat, cheese, and pepperoni for $5 through 7NOW delivery. The $5 pizza deal is available through 7NOW only from participating 7-Eleven stores and there is a limit of one deal per order.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The number 1040 is always associated with tax time, but now in a rather good way. This chain is offering $10 off any $40 purchase on take-out and delivery orders on Monday, April 18.

Buca di Beppo

On April 18, this Italian restaurant chain will offer 15% off to-go orders (pickup, curbside or delivery). Just use code TAXDAYHOORAY when ordering from Buca di Beppo’s website.

California Tortilla

Stress makes us snacky — especially for foods involving carbs and cheese. That’s why this spot’s Tax Day deal is extra sweet: Receive free chips and queso with any order on April 18.

Corner Bakery

Refresh on this nutty day with a free Hazelnut Cold Brew with any purchase on Monday, April 18, at participating locations. This deal is available to all rewards members.

Cousins Maine Lobster

This online retailer and restaurant chain is offering a special Tax Day Pack that includes fresh lobster tails, steak fillets with butter for dipping, lobster bisque or chowder and a dessert of chocolate whoopie pies. This meal is available for 15% off with code TAXDAY15.

Donatos Pizza

We’ll take all the discounts we can get when paying taxes. At this pizza chain, use code TWO at donatos.com to save $2 off any large pizza.

Fazoli’s

They say there’s no such thing as free lunch, but this chain is offering an order of free breadsticks on April 18 with code TAXDAY22.

Firehouse Subs

This chain is offering guests a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink on April 18.

Great American Cookies

There’s nothing like something sweet on a not-so-sweet day. On April 18, receive a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase at participating locations. The deal is valid both in-store and online.

Grimaldi’s

On April 18, Grimaldi’s will be offering its 12-inch traditional cheese pizza for just $10.40. Upgrade to a pesto or white pizza with garlic for just $2 more.

Hooters

On April 13 and April 18, kids under 12 can receive a free Hooters kids meal. This offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations. To get the deal, a purchase of $10 or more per accompanying adult is required.

Hot Dog on a Stick

This chain is known for its made-to-order hot-dog-on-a-stick and cheese-on-a-stick menu, and on April 18, it'll be offering $4.18 off an order of $10 or more online with the code TAX.

Kona Ice

On Tax Day 2022, Kona Ice trucks will be giving away free shaved ice cups for its annual Chill Out Day. Seems like perfect timing.

Ledo Pizza

On April 18, the Maryland-based pizza brand is offering a pizza and pretzel special. Order a 14-inch one-topping Ledo Pizza and Bavarian Soft Pretzel and get both for $19.99.

Marble Slab Creamery

Nothing says comfort like ice cream, and on April 18, this small-batch ice cream chain is offering a free small ice cream with the purchase of a regular or best value ice cream for its loyalty members.

Perdue

Anyone stocking the freezer come tax time may want to take note that Perdue is offering 15% off all purchases on PerdueFarms.com with the code TAXDAY22 from April 15 through April 18.

PDQ

On April 18, this chain is offering $1 off any purchase ordered online from the PDQ website or mobile app. To apply the deal, customers will need to enter a discount code that will be shared on PDQ’s Instagram.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Order an original sized sandwich online or through the Potbelly app using code BOGO on Tax Day and receive a free original-sized sandwich.

Round Table Pizza

On April 18, loyalty members will be treated to a $4.18 personal pizza deal (up to four toppings) with the purchase of a large or XL pizza. The offer is valid at participating locations via online and in-app ordering.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones is giving its Bones Club loyalty members a break this tax season via a $10 coupon for any $25 dine-in or online order. All loyalty club members will receive the coupon via email.

STK Steakhouse

On April 18, STK Steakhouse will be offering $10.40 specialty cocktails at the bar and on the patio at all locations nationwide.

Taco John’s

From April 15 through April 21, Taco John’s is offering $2 off $14 to members of its loyalty program.

