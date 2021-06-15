The Big E Set to Return This Fall

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Big E is scheduled to take place this fall in West Springfield, the Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday.

The 2021 Big E will be the 105th edition of the popular event and will be held Sept. 3 through Oct. 3.

"Big is Back" is the theme of the Big E this year, which will include a new 150 foot high Ferris wheel called "The Super Wheel."

“It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program," said Gene Cassidy, president of the Eastern States Exposition. "Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

Advance discount tickets are available now with more details and announcements to follow.