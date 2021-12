Tim McGraw is going on tour in 2022 and he will be coming to Connecticut.

McGraw will perform at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 2 and tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.

The 17-city amphitheater tour kicks off on April 29 in Arkansas and ends in Mansfield, Massachusetts on June 4.