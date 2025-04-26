Trader Joe's is opening 21 new stores in 13 states: See the locations

While other chains continue to shutter locations, Trader Joe’s is expanding.

After opening two locations earlier this month, the grocery store chain plans to open nearly two dozen more in 13 states, according to its website. Currently, Trader Joe’s has 581 stores in 42 states, plus the District of Columbia.

The only states without any locations are Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Here’s a look at where the 21 new stores will be, plus the two that have already opened.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Alabama

Hoover —1771 Montgomery Hwy.

California

Northridge — 9224 Reseda Blvd.

Sherman Oaks — 14140 Riverside Dr.

Tarzana — 18700 Ventura Blvd.

Tracy — 2530 Naglee Rd.

Yucaipa — 31545 Yucaipa Boulevard

Colorado

Westminster — 9350 Sheridan Blvd.

Louisiana

New Orleans — 2501 Tulane Ave.

Maryland

Rockville — 225 N Washington St.

Massachusetts

Boston — 1999 Centre St.

New Jersey

Iselin — 675 US-1

New York

Glenmont — 388 Feura Bush Rd.

Staten Island — 6400 Amboy Rd.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma City — 6920 Northwest Expy.

Pennsylvania

Berwyn — 550 Lancaster Ave.

Exton — 125 West Lincoln Hwy.

South Carolina

Myrtle Beach — 115 SayeBrook Pkwy.

Tennessee

Murfreesboro — 2305 Medical Center Parkway (opened April 10)

Texas

San Antonio —11745 I-10 W.

Washington

Bellingham — 4255 Meridian St.

Seattle — 8726 Greenwood Ave. (opened April 11)

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. — 5335 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, D.C. — 701 Monroe St NE

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: