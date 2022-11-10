See Inside Trevor Noah's Manhattan Penthouse, Now on Market for $13 Million

What to Know Trevor Noah's 3,596-square-foot New York penthouse is selling for $12.95 million

A floating staircase, sun lounge, home theater and terrace plunge pool can be found on the property

The penthouse is located close to some of the city's most iconic destinations

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars.

The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving "The Daily Show" on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.

According to Business Insider, Noah originally bought the property for $10 million in 2017.

The penthouse is located in Stella Tower, which was originally built in 1930.

“The three-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot duplex apartment has been carefully updated since Trevor bought it in 2017, while retaining the historic ambiance of the Art Deco-era New York Telephone Building,” said TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

The Compass listing says that the penthouse features a floating staircase leading to the upper floor, a principal bath with soaking tub and heated limestone floors, and a sun lounge with a marble gas fireplace and skyline views.

The dining area seats 12 people and is separated from the custom chef’s kitchen by three archways. The kitchen’s ultramodern appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Sub-Zero wine refrigerator, Wolf-Range induction stove-top, and two Gaggenau dishwashers.

One of the three full-bedroom suites is currently configured as a home theater with upholstered walls for an authentic movie-viewing experience.

The architecture allows for lots of natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling casement windows.

If you find yourself needing some fresh air, the penthouse’s french double doors open to a 1000 sq. ft. terrace with a heated outdoor plunge pool and black granite wet bar.

Iconic destinations such as Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle, Central Park, Hudson Yards, and the Theatre District are all located nearby.

The property’s real estate agent is Nick Gavin and details about the listing can be found on the Compass website here.