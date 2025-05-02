Triplet mom discovered the perfect way to end conversations with nosy strangers

As the mother of identical triplets, Meg Korzon is accustomed to drawing curious stares and answering the same question again and again: How did it happen?

“I get the interest,” Korzon tells TODAY.com. “Honestly, before I got pregnant with the boys, I didn’t even know identical triplets were really a thing.”

But sometimes, Korzon, 32, has a little fun when the familiar conversation begins: Do multiples run in your family? No. So you did IVF, right? Also no. Fertility treatments? Nope.

At that point, the person — often a woman, according to Korzon — usually stares at her in disbelief, struggling to understand how she should have three identical children without the help of science or genetics. This is when Korzon delivers her signature line.

“I’ll look at her, and I’ll go, ‘It could happen to you,’” Korzon whispered straight to camera in an Instagram video.

“That is exactly what I say to people, too. I’ve scared so many of my friends,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “I remember having this kind of ‘that couldn’t happen to me’ conversation with a coworker in my 20s. Then a few years later, I had twins (no twins in the family, no IVF, etc).”

Though anything is possible, the chances of having identical triplets are extremely rare and occur when a single fertilized egg splits into three embryos, happening in about 1 in 200 million pregnancies.

“The probability of it happening is slim, but it’s so funny to watch their face when I say, ‘It could happen to you,’” Korzon says with a laugh.

Korzon and her husband, Tom, a captain in the U.S. Army, are parents to 3-year-old sons Leo, Elias “Eli,” and Oliver, as well as their 6-year-old daughter, Piper.

“It’s crazy how well they know each other,” Korzon says of the brothers. She points to a recent example: when they had their passport photos taken, none of them smiled. It was nearly impossible to tell them apart — but they could.

“I had to take a second and look for tiny little nuances,” Korzon says. “But when I asked them, ‘Who’s who?’ they knew right away and got it right on the first try!”

