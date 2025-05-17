Utz released lemonade-flavored potato chips. I had no choice but to try them

When life gives you lemons, make ... lemonade-flavored chips?

On April 24, Utz introduced its latest flavor innovation in partnership with Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a childhood cancer foundation. The flavor piqued the interest of the internet, with several parties deeply confused at the idea of the staple summer beverage immortalized in chip form.

Utz’s Lemonade Potato Chips combine the “tangy sweetness of lemonade” with a classic Utz potato chip, delivering a “bold, unique flavor experience,” according to the brand, which is donating a portion of each bag sold, up to $25,000, to the foundation.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand was founded in 2004 by Alexandra Scott, who was an 8-year-old battling cancer when she told a reporter she wanted to raise $1 million for research. Although she died in 2004, her idea raised $80 million by its 10th anniversary and more than $300 million to date.

“At Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, we believe that every effort — big or small — helps move us closer to cures for all kids,” said Liz Scott, Alex’s mom and co-executive director at Alex’s Lemonade Stand. “This partnership with Utz is a fun and meaningful way to bring awareness to our mission, and we’re looking forward to seeing snackers nationwide join the fight against childhood cancer.”

The limited-edition flavor is available in a 7.75-ounce bag through August on the Utz website and in retailers nationwide.

Utz’s new lemonade-flavored potato chips. (Utz)

The cause, of course, is not divisive — but the flavor certainly is.

On May 14, while co-hosting TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Erin Andrews joined Jenna Bush Hager in sampling the new chip flavor. Before even taking a bite, Jenna audibly sighed and apologized to Andrews for putting her through this taste test.

“OK, I don’t hate it and here’s why,” Andrews said. “In my house, I married a Canadian they’re big into ketchup chips,” which have a subtly sweet, tangy taste.

Although Jenna was initially apprehensive of trying the chip, she relented, noting that she kept eating them because she has a “chip addiction.”

Naturally, I wanted to try them for myself — but little did I know that a bag of these lemony spuds would be harder to secure than Beyonce tickets.

The chips were sold out at four different grocery stores I tried in the Washington, D.C. area. I was finally able to secure a bag at the fifth. These chips, while the source of heated debate online, seem to be flying off shelves.

“We’ve created a unique, one-of-a-kind product that has been one of the best-selling Utz limited edition flavors in recent history, doubling the sales of our 2024 LTO chip,” Patricia Luczak, Utz’s VP of Innovation, tells TODAY.com. (LTO means “limited-time offering,” and Mike’s Hot Honey was last year’s flavor.)

So, how did they taste?

A man and his lemonade-flavored potato chips. (Joseph Lamour / TODAY)

When I opened the bag, I was expecting to be met with the scent of lemon candy, but they just smell like regular ol’ potato chips. Shocking, I know.

But the taste is different story. It's jarring at first, only because when you eat a potato chip, you’re not expecting to be hit with lemony tartness. That initial shock is then followed by a salty-sweetness reminiscent of kettle corn that gives way to an everyday salty potato chip. It’s a journey, and one that I found enjoyable.

I will say, they do feel like they’re missing something. After a small handful, I found myself with a craving, but not for more of these chips. I think that maybe a yogurt-based dip would send this snack in the Mediterranean direction I so wanted it to go.

Those still skeptical of the flavor should recall the sweetness of some of the most popular chip varieties these days, like hot honey and more barbecue sauce varieties than you can shake a stick at.

When Andrews gave these chips a try, she noted that they might pair well with tequila. Perhaps after I clock out today, I’ll whip myself up a margarita to go along with the remainder of this bag.

