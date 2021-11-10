Veterans Day Deals For 2021

In honor of the countless veterans and active military currently serving, multiple companies and restaurants are offering deals to celebrate and give thanks. Here's a list of participating outlets:

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military, Reserves and National Guard receive a free meal from the special menu, as well as a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries, for dine-in or takeout.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active military may get a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine in and show proof of service.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Veterans and active-duty service members can get a free meal from a select menu.

Denny’s

Veterans and active duty-military can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam. 5 a.m. - 12 p.m. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free donut at participating locations. In-store only.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military receive free red, white and blue pancakes. Select IHOP restaurants will also offer a choice of two eggs, hash browns, two bacon strips or pork sausage links. 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. In-restaurant only.

Kohls

As part of their military Monday discount, active military, veterans, retirees and immediate family receive a special 15% coupon every Monday. Must present proper identification.

Krispy Kreme

Veterans get a free coffee and donut of choice at participating locations. In-shop and drive thru only.

Starbucks

Veterans, military members and their spouses receive a free, tall, hot brewed coffee at participating stores. For every cup of hot brewed coffee sold nationwide on Veterans Day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to support mental health and wellbeing of military communities.