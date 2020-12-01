WATCH LIVE: New Britain Mayor Stewart to Light Christmas Tree Tuesday at Central Park

The city of New Britain will be hosting a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony from Central Park on Tuesday.

The event can be viewed here in this article starting at 5:30 p.m. Residents are encouraged to want the event from home since in-person attendance will not be allowed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited to be continuing this magical tradition in downtown New Britain," said Mayor Erin Stewart in a statement. "Like many of the other events that we've had this year, our Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is going to look a little different in light of COVID-19 precautions. This year, we will be encouraging people to participate from home as we are changing the format to a virtual live-streaming event. I'll be there with my trusted side-kick hosts, Alderman Robert Smedley and Parks and Recreation Director Erik Barbieri, and we'll be bringing the holiday magic right into your living rooms with a great program that'll excite young and old alike."

Santa Claus is also expected to make an appearance at the event.