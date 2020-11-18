Westfarms Announces Reopening of BRIO, Opening of New Stores

Just in time for the holiday season, BRIO Tuscan Grille will be reopening at Westfarms, the shopping center announced Wednesday.

BRIO, which closed in April is now scheduled to reopen on Dec. 7. The Westfarms location is the only BRIO location in the area.

In addition, several stores will have locations at Westfarms for the holidays.

Yamaha Pianos will have a collection of pianos in Center Court. See's Candies and Christmas Treasures will each have locations near Center Court.

“We are proud of our growth and the commitment to our retailers and shoppers at Westfarms during these unique times,” General Manager Kevin Keenan said in a statement. “We remain dedicated to enhancing our shopping experience with first to the area new luxury brands and seasonal favorites that will complement our existing line up at Westfarms.”

The shopping center also announced that eyewear brand Warby Parker will be opening a store on the upper level in Center Court in 2021.