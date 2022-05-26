Where to Score Food Freebies and Dining Deals on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is considered by many to be the unofficial start of summer, but it’s actually a day where we honor our nation’s heroes and memorialize those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In honor of Memorial Day, restaurants across the country are offering freebies and deals all weekend long.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Applebee’s

A holiday weekend is a great time to catch a movie. Beginning May 16 and through June 12, Applebee’s is offering one free Fandango movie ticket to Top Gun: Maverick with the purchase of $25 or more at Applebee’s for dine-in, to-go or delivery through the Applebee’s website or mobile app. Those who spend $50 or more receive two tickets.

Cali'flour Foods

Get 10% off low-carb crusts and flatbreads between May 25 and May 30 with code MDW2022.

Caribou Coffee

This Midwest-based coffee chain will be offering service members as well as their spouses and families a free hot brewed coffee of the day on Memorial Day. For every purchase made on May 30, Caribou Coffee will also donate $0.25 (up to $50,000) to the American Red Cross Service to support active-duty service members, veterans and military families.

Carrabba's

Military personnel and veterans always get 10% off their meal at this chain, regardless of the date. An additional way to thank a service member this Memorial Day is by purchasing $50 in gift cards from now through June 21. Those who do so will receive a $10 bonus card to use on their next Carrabba’s visit.

Fogo de Chao

Veterans and active-duty military will get 50% off their meal as well as 10% off up to three guests per military veteran or active-duty personnel on Memorial Day.

HelloFresh

Recipe kits have been quite the rage for a few years now. Through May 31, HelloFresh is offering 16 free meals plus free shipping with code HFMDW2022.

Kona Grill

Veterans and military personnel dining at this restaurant chain from May 27 through May 30 will get 20% off when dining in the restaurant.

Miller’s Ale House

Active duty military and veterans will get 50% off their meal if they present a valid military ID on Memorial Day.

Outback Steakhouse

This deal isn’t limited to Memorial Day: All service men and women receive 10% off their meal year-round, thanks to this chain’s Heroes Discount.

Pressed

Trying to keep it healthy this summer? From Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30, get 6 juices for $25. The offer is available in-store, online at pressed.com, and on the Pressed mobile app.

Qdoba

QDOBA offers its hand-crafted guac and signature 3-cheese queso free year-round with every entrée.

SONIC

Hot dogs are pretty central to Memorial Day weekend, and SONIC is offering a BOGO deal from May 27 through May 30. Choose between Chili Cheese Coneys or All-American Hot Dogs via an in-app reward. This deal can be made even sweeter when paired with a half-price drink or Slush.

STK Steakhouse

At all locations, all veterans, active-duty military, and reserves will receive 20% off of their bill from May 27 through Monday, May 30.

Teton Waters Ranch

Stock up for a summer full of cookouts with a 25% off sitewide deal between May 20 and May 30. Use code MEMORIAL25 when checking out.

TGI Fridays

Planning to entertain? Beginning May 27 through Monday, May 30, get 25% off platters, party trays and family meal bundles on online or call-in takeout orders. To redeem the deal, guests should use promo code 25MEMDAY at checkout.

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: