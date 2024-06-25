Concerts

Totally Tubular Festival to bring ‘80s acts to Connecticut

Wang Chung Backstage At Park West

The Totally Tubular Festival is coming to Connecticut and it’s going to be rad!

Check your closet for anything resembling neon, fingerless gloves, a miniskirt or the “Miami Vice” look and get ready to go back in time.

The tour features pop stars from the 1980s, including Men Without Hats, Tommy Tutone, Thomas Dolby, Wang Chung and more.

The bodacious show is coming to the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on July 16.

The evening promises to be “a thrilling throwback to the vibrant 1980s music scene.”

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English and Eddie Munoz of the Plimsouls are on the lineup too.

The Tubes are also listed on the website.

The song lineup is expected to include “She Blinded Me with Science,” “Hold Me Now,” “I Melt with You,” “The Safety Dance,” “What I Like About You,” “I Want Candy,” “867-5309/Jenny,” and “A Million Miles Away.”

See all the dates of the tour here.

