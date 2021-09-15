Trans-Siberian Orchestra Returns to Connecticut For Winter Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns to Connecticut at the Mohegan Sun Arena during the holiday season this year.

The multi-platinum rock group makes a stop for two shows on their Winter Tour, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of their three-time platinum album Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you,” said TSO Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a news release.

The group's 2020 shows were performed virtually, due to the pandemic.

“We were amazed by the turnout for last year's livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together,” Pitrelli said.

The group will perform fan-favorite songs such as “Ornament,” "Promises To Keep," "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” and will include a second set with even more songs played.

A Christmastime staple, Christmas Eve and Other Stories launched the group into the spotlight, selling close to 12 million albums and DVDs.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform shows at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Mohegan Sun on November 28.

Tickets will start at $50.50 and go on sale this Friday, September 17, at 10 a.m.

For more information visit the Mohegan Sun Arena website.