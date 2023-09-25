What to know about the 2023 Sound on Sound Festival

The second Sound on Sound music festival is happening soon and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer and Alanis Morissette are some of the many acts who will be coming to Bridgeport.

The concert will be at Seaside Park In Bridgeport on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

Want tickets? Get details here.

Single-day and two-day tickets will be available.

2023 Sound On Sound Music Festival Lineup

Saturday Noon to 12:30 p.m.: JULAI & The Serotones 12:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.: Kieran Rhodes 1:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. Briscoe 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Deep Banana Blackout 2:55 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. Sammy Rae & The Friends 3:50 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.: Joy Oladokun 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Steel Pulse 5:40 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. Lord Huron 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Trey Anastasio Band 9:45 p.m.: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sunday Noon to 12:30 p.m.: SNACKTIME 12:40 p.m. to 1:10 p.m.: Calder Allen 1:20 p.m. to 2:05 p.m.: Gin Blossoms 2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cautious Clay 3:10 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.: Margo Price 4:05 p.m. to 4:50 p.m.: Mt. Joy 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.: Dispatch 5:55 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals 6:50 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. Hozier 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Alanis Morissette 9:30 p.m.: John Mayer



What's New in 2023

A news release about the event says there will more space this year, doubling the festival footprint; walkways to get around the grounds; three times as many food and beverage vendors; upgraded restroom facilities; more mobile connectivity; and more. New for 2023 - Sound on Sound Music Festival (soundonsoundct.com)

All the performances will be on a large turntable stage so there will be no overlapping sets and guests can see all the performances without going to different stages, according to the news release.

What to Know About Tickets

Ticket options include general admission and Premier Seat Tickets, which include a first-come, first-serve seated section.

There are also several levels of VIP tickets.

VIP Tickets include access to VIP viewing at the front of the stage, and expedited entry into the festival through a VIP entrance lane and the VIP lounge.

There are also Sky Deck Tickets, which allow access to The Allē Sky Deck, Sky Deck-only bars and food vendors for purchase, expedited entry through the Sky Deck entrance lane, mobile phone charging stations, air-conditioned restrooms, and free wi-fi.

There will also be Super VIP Tickets that include exclusive on-stage viewing, depending on the artist; front-row viewing opportunities; access to the Super VIP Lounge; complimentary food and beverages with high-end catering by a local chef; on-site concierge services; air-conditioned restrooms; complimentary Super VIP parking near the entrance and golf cart shuttles to and from your car; free wi-fi and more.

“We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park. Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut," Howard Saffan, a partner with Sound On Sound, said in a statement.

Learn more here.

Parking and Road Closures

All detours, closures, and no-parking areas are subject to change:

Routes Open to Local Traffic:

Park Avenue will be open for local traffic from Railroad Avenue to Perry Memorial Archway; traffic will be regulated but expect delays

Lafayette Street from Railroad Avenue to Gregory Street

Cole Street (entrance on Iranistan Avenue)

Alsace Street (entrance on South Avenue)

No Parking Areas:

South Avenue, from Iranistan Avenue to Barnum Dyke on both sides

Iranistan Avenue from South Avenue (south) to Atlantic Street on both sides

Park Avenue from Gregory Street (south) to the arches on both sides

Lafayette Street at Railroad Ave (south) to University Avenue on both sides

Main Street at Ferry Access Road (south) to University Avenue on both sides

Broad Street from Allen Street (south) to University Avenue

Residential Parking

Residential Parking Only areas will be in Seaside Village and along Soundview Drive from Main Street. All others will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Road Closures

Main Street and Broad Street will be closed to all traffic from Total Mortgage Arena to Soundview Drive. Soundview Drive will be closed and open only for emergency access.

The beach will remain open to residents.

Festival visitors who intend to travel in the Downtown area should plan extra time for parking and transport. To avoid congested areas of traffic, visitors are encouraged to arrive early, carpool, ride the Metro-North Railroad New Haven line, or the Port Jefferson Ferry.