Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Bridgeport

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Bridgeport and tickets go on sale Friday.

The festival is coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, and Particle Kid, will be here as part of the Chevrolet concert series.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at LiveNation.com.

The pre-sale for Citi cardmembers started Tuesday and goes until Thursday. Get details online at www.citientertainment.com.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

Friday, Sept. 8 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Willie Nelson & Family Tedeschi Trucks Band The String Cheese Incident Los Lobos Particle Kid

Saturday, Sept. 9 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Tedeschi Trucks Band The String Cheese Incident Particle Kid More TBA

Sunday, Sept. 10 Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack Particle Kid More TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 12 Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack Particle Kid

Friday, Sept. 15 Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack The String Cheese Incident Los Lobos Particle Kid

Saturday, Sept. 16 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack The String Cheese Incident Los Lobos Particle Kid

Sunday, Sept. 17 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack The String Cheese Incident Los Lobos Particle Kid

Wednesday, Sept. 20 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack Particle Kid

Friday, Sept. 22 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre Willie Nelson & Family Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack The String Cheese Incident Particle Kid

Friday, Oct. 6 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov't Mule Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid

Saturday, Oct. 7 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov't Mule Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid

Sunday, Oct. 8 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov't Mule Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid

Wednesday, Oct. 11 Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Particle Kid

Friday, Oct. 13 Brandon, MS - The Brandon Amphitheater Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid

Saturday, Oct. 14 Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid

Sunday, Oct. 15 Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Elizabeth Cook Particle Kid



Get more on the Outlaw Music Festival tour online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com.