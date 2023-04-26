Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Bridgeport

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Bridgeport and tickets go on sale Friday.
The festival is coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, and Particle Kid, will be here as part of the Chevrolet concert series.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at LiveNation.com.
The pre-sale for Citi cardmembers started Tuesday and goes until Thursday. Get details online at www.citientertainment.com.
“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Willie Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates
- Friday, Sept. 8
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The String Cheese Incident
- Los Lobos
- Particle Kid
- Saturday, Sept. 9
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Tedeschi Trucks Band
- The String Cheese Incident
- Particle Kid
- More TBA
- Sunday, Sept. 10
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- Particle Kid
- More TBA
- Tuesday, Sept. 12
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- Particle Kid
- Friday, Sept. 15
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- The String Cheese Incident
- Los Lobos
- Particle Kid
- Saturday, Sept. 16
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- The String Cheese Incident
- Los Lobos
- Particle Kid
- Sunday, Sept. 17
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- The String Cheese Incident
- Los Lobos
- Particle Kid
- Wednesday, Sept. 20
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- Particle Kid
- Friday, Sept. 22
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
- The String Cheese Incident
- Particle Kid
- Friday, Oct. 6
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Gov't Mule
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
- Saturday, Oct. 7
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Gov't Mule
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
- Sunday, Oct. 8
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Gov't Mule
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
- Wednesday, Oct. 11
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- Particle Kid
- Friday, Oct. 13
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
- Saturday, Oct. 14
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
- Sunday, Oct. 15
- Willie Nelson & Family
- The Avett Brothers
- Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
- Elizabeth Cook
- Particle Kid
Get more on the Outlaw Music Festival tour online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com.