Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Coming to Bridgeport

Willie Nelson performs at The Greek Theatre, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles.
Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival is coming to Bridgeport and tickets go on sale Friday.

The festival is coming to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Willie Nelson & Family, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack, and Particle Kid, will be here as part of the Chevrolet concert series.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 28 at LiveNation.com.

The pre-sale for Citi cardmembers started Tuesday and goes until Thursday. Get details online at www.citientertainment.com.

“I am so thrilled to announce these additional dates for our 2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour,”  Willie Nelson said in a statement. “I can’t wait to keep the celebration of my 90th birthday going into the fall with this great lineup of artists, my friends and family, and of course, the amazing fans.”

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates

  • Friday, Sept. 8
    • Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Tedeschi Trucks Band
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Los Lobos
      • Particle Kid
  • Saturday, Sept. 9
    • Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Tedeschi Trucks Band
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Particle Kid
      • More TBA
  • Sunday, Sept. 10
    • Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • Particle Kid
      • More TBA
  • Tuesday, Sept. 12
    • Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • Particle Kid
  • Friday, Sept. 15
    • Saratoga Springs, NY – SPAC
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Los Lobos
      • Particle Kid
  • Saturday, Sept. 16
    • Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Los Lobos
      • Particle Kid
  • Sunday, Sept. 17
    • Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Los Lobos
      • Particle Kid
  • Wednesday, Sept. 20
    • Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • Particle Kid
  • Friday, Sept. 22
    • Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. featuring The Wolfpack
      • The String Cheese Incident
      • Particle Kid
  • Friday, Oct. 6
    • West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Gov't Mule
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid
  • Saturday, Oct. 7
    • Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Gov't Mule
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid
  • Sunday, Oct. 8
    • Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Gov't Mule
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11
    • Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
      • Particle Kid
  • Friday, Oct. 13
    • Brandon, MS - The Brandon Amphitheater
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid
  • Saturday, Oct. 14
    • Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid
  • Sunday, Oct. 15
    • Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
      • Willie Nelson & Family
      • The Avett Brothers
      • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
      • Elizabeth Cook
      • Particle Kid

Get more on the Outlaw Music Festival tour online at http://outlawmusicfestival.com.

