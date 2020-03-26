coronavirus

Conn. Inmates to Manufacture Facemasks for Emergency Use

Connecticut Department of Corrections' inmates are manufacturing facemasks for emergency use during the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced Thursday.

The masks being produced are cotton fabric face masks for use when the N95 respirators or surgical masks are not available.

The department's Correctional Enterprises of Connecticut (CEC) unit coverted five of its manufacturing shops to produce these masks.

The shops are expected to be able to produce 1,200 to 1,400 face masks daily, the department said.

“This is outstanding – staff as well as offenders – working for the greater good,” said DOC Commissioner Rollin Cook. “At the heart of this effort is an underlying respect for human dignity and the desire to help keep people safe.”

