Big update in wrongful conviction suit against New Milford

There are new developments in the case of two men who spent 30 years behind bars for a wrongful conviction.

NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned one of them is willing to settle his lawsuit against the town of New Milford and its police officers.

Shawn Henning was 17 years old when he and Ricky Birch went to prison for a gruesome murder.

In 2019, a state supreme court judge overturned their convictions, in part because forensic scientist Dr. Henry Lee gave false testimony about bloodstains on a towel.

Last year, Henning and Birch reached a $25.2 million settlement with the state.

Now, Henning and the town of New Milford have reached an agreement in principle to settle.

It appears Birch does not want to settle. We’ll keep you updated.

Our team spoke with both men for our documentary "Traces Of Doubt - The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee."

You can check it out on Peacock or anywhere you can stream NBC Connecticut.