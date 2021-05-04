Bloomfield Fire District Employee Terminated Over PPP Loan

A Connecticut fire district has terminated the employee who got it a Paycheck Protection Program loan that raised questions last year.

NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned commissioners in the Blue Hills Fire District voted to remove finance director Errol Bartley from his post Monday night.

Bartley did not attend the meeting.

In October 2020 Bartley said he decided to get the PPP loan for the good of the district, without consulting fire commissioners first.

Several commissioners said the district did not need the PPP funds, and they have been trying to return them.

During the pandemic, forgivable PPP loans were set up by the federal government, to mostly assist small and medium sized businesses.

NBC Connecticut Investigates has not been able to reach Bartley for comment.