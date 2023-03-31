Concrete Claim Arrest: Tolland Man Gets $175K for Repairs He Made Himself

An uncommon fraud case involving someone with a crumbling concrete basement.

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney said it arrested 42-year-old William Sima of Tolland Wednesday, charging him with insurance fraud.

Inspectors said Sima filed a false claim to get the state program helping people with crumbling concrete basements to give him $175,000 to repair his, even though he had already done the work himself.

Sima is due in court next week.

NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the original story about hundreds of defective concrete basements in our state almost eight years ago.