Condo Complex With Crumbling Foundation Gets Major Upgrade

A Connecticut condominium complex riddled with crumbling foundation problems is back in one piece now.

Crews started working on the Willington Ridge condo project in April 2021. It was a six-building, roughly $3 million project.

Condo association president Heidi Zelonka previously said that homeowners began noticing tell-tale roadmap-like cracking more than a decade ago, and it kept deteriorating.

The association had no idea how to pay for this until an act of the legislature permitted a state fund for people with crumbling basements to include condominiums.

Now, the project contractor, Foundation Solutions of New England, says all the bad concrete has been replaced.

NBC Connecticut visited the condominium right after the hard work had just begun.

Even with the success of Willington Ridge, a project that wouldn’t have happened without government help, the quest for even more funding continues, with both state and federal leaders, seeing what they can do.