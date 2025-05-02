Connecticut families navigate increasing grocery prices

Connecticut families tell us they are feeling the strain of high prices. We spoke with some savvy shoppers who have some tips to save wherever possible.

"We use what we have,” Keisha Taylor-Davis, of New Haven, said.

Taylor-Davis may as well be a grocery shopping expert. She works diligently to navigate skyrocketing prices to feed her family.

“It's the things that families need. Day to day, breakfast lunch and dinner to get by,” Taylor-Davis said about what items she notices have increased in price.

March 2025 data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the following:

7.9% increase since March 2024: Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

1.1% increase since March 2024: Cereals and bakery products

2.2% increase since March 2024: Dairy and related products

2.4% increase since March 2024: Non-alcoholic beverages and beverage materials

1.1% increase since March 2024: Other food at home

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also shows that food eaten at home, like groceries, have increased 2.4% since March 2024. That means, for example, if you spent $200 a week on groceries last year, you could be spending an $250 additional dollars on groceries in 2025 overall.

The Connecticut Food Association tells NBC Connecticut that, pre-tariffs, it's projected that this increase will result in the average American family spending $8,363 on groceries in 2025, compared to last year's average of $8,167.

"If it's on sale, we're going to buy it in bulk, we’re going to wash it, prep it, freeze it and incorporate it in our meals later that week,” Taylor-Davis said.

Her house's motto is "waste not, want not," so she'll make desserts out of fruits that are going uneaten.

In today's economy, some may agree that throwing out food may as well be throwing money in the trash.

"There's always something leftover,” Amanda Webster, of Watertown, said.

Webster said she and her family use ChatGPT to come up with recipes using the exact amount of leftover food they have.

“That way, we're using all of the ingredients throughout the week,” Webster said.

She, too, has made shopping adjustments for her family of three, saying she'll place orders online to eliminate impulse purchases, and has even taken some items out of the grocery rotation.

Tariff impact

On top of already inflated prices, experts predict tariffs could cause more strain to a shopper. It's not just food that's getting hit, it's the packaging, too.

In March, the Trump administration raised tariffs to global steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

"We're in a period of instability. There are going to be pretty big swings one way or the other,” David Tomczyck, an associate professor of entrepreneurship and strategy at Quinnipiac University, said.

Tomczyck said some foods you could see a price fluctuation on are likely fruits and vegetables, and the already increasing cereals and snack foods.

He said as the economic landscape fluctuates, he expects so will the way families adapt.

"We will suddenly say, ‘maybe I don't need quite as many sugary cereals, maybe I don't need quite as many fruits and vegetables. And instead I’m going to look for substitutes or alternatives.’ And we will see the American dinner start to shift,” Tomcyzck said.

As for solutions, Tomczyck said any strategy you develop to save a few bucks, like growing your own produce or saving on purchases here and there, can really add up.

"I think people are just doing the best they can right now, it's hard,” Webster said.

"Until we can change it, make the best of what we have,” Taylor-Davis said.