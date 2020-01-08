100 Crumbling Foundations Replaced Through State Insurance Program

One hundred homes with crumbling concrete have had their foundations replaced with help from the state insurance company created in response to the crisis.

Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, Inc. (CFSIC), the state insurance company providing money to homeowners announced that milestone Wednesday, nearly a year after it launched.

The insurer said it hopes to have an additional 150 families back in their homes by this time next year.

NBC Connecticut investigates has been covering the crumbling foundations crisis for years.

To learn more about CFSIC and to see eligibility requirements to file a claim, visit their website at https://crumblingfoundations.org/