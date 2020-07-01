New Concrete Help Part of Infrastructure Bill

There is progress in Washington to help hundreds of homeowners in eastern Connecticut with crumbling concrete basements.

Congressmen Joe Courtney and John Larson say their amendments to help people with crumbling basements were included in a House infrastructure bill that just passed.

The bill includes new language that says some federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding can be used for housing repairs due to crumbling concrete.

It also has a provision allowing homeowners who have made repairs to claim a type of tax deduction, and the bill frees up federal money to help schools with crumbling concrete.