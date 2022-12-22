Report Finds No Major Issues With Public Building Foundations

A new report suggests the crumbling concrete problem in our state will not be a big issue for most larger buildings.

The company that funds repairs for hundreds of residential property owners with crumbling basements conducted a survey of 100 public use buildings in Northeast Connecticut - the area hardest hit by the concrete crisis.

In all, it determined that just six of the buildings had serious problems with the map cracking cause by a mineral in the concrete.

One structure was a firehouse and another was an ambulance building.

"Even if we had surveyed another 50 public use buildings in the Northeast Corner, we are convinced that it would not have changed the result statistically in any meaningful way," the report states.

The report concluded the state can prevent something like this from happening again to homeowners by applying quality control standards similar to ones used in larger scale projects.

The report also suggests that several commercial building owners were uncooperative with the process.

NBC Connecticut Investigates first broke the story about our state's crumbling concrete crisis over seven years ago.