Where Are the Most Crumbling Basements in Connecticut?

More than 1,700 homeowners with crumbling concrete basements have now requested assistance from a state program giving out grants to help repair them.

The Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, or CFSIC, says towns with the most applicants include Vernon with more than 300, followed by Tolland, and Manchester.

More than a half dozen towns have 100 or more people saying they have crumbling basements, a problem that often costs well over $100,000 to fix.

NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story about our state’s crumbling concrete crisis almost five years ago.

The most current estimates from CFSIC project anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 structures in Connecticut and Massachusetts with defective concrete in their basements.

You can see the 11 towns with the most claimants in the CFSIC database here:

Vernon: 359

Tolland: 190

Manchester: 119

South Windsor: 116

Stafford/Stafford Springs: 116

Willington: 100

Ellington: 74

East Windsor: 72

Coventry: 65

Somers: 29

Ashford: 25

These 11 towns represent 75% of claimants.