crumbling foundations

Where Are the Most Crumbling Basements in Connecticut?

Latest figures based on data from state program provides strong indicators

By Len Besthoff

More than 1,700 homeowners with crumbling concrete basements have now requested assistance from a state program giving out grants to help repair them.

The Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company, or CFSIC, says towns with the most applicants include Vernon with more than 300, followed by Tolland, and Manchester.

More than a half dozen towns have 100 or more people saying they have crumbling basements, a problem that often costs well over $100,000 to fix.

NBC Connecticut Investigates broke the story about our state’s crumbling concrete crisis almost five years ago.

The most current estimates from CFSIC project anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 structures in Connecticut and Massachusetts with defective concrete in their basements.

You can see the 11 towns with the most claimants in the CFSIC database here:

  • Vernon: 359
  • Tolland: 190
  • Manchester: 119
  • South Windsor: 116
  • Stafford/Stafford Springs: 116
  • Willington: 100
  • Ellington: 74
  • East Windsor: 72
  • Coventry: 65
  • Somers: 29
  • Ashford: 25

These 11 towns represent 75% of claimants.

This article tagged under:

crumbling foundationscrumbling concretecrumbling basements
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us