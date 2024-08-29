CT Department of Correction needs better bookkeeping, audit says

Auditors found more than 20 deficiencies at our state Department of Correction (DOC) in a recently released report, and there appear to be some significant bookkeeping issues.

Auditors reviewed DOC operations from 2021 and 2022.

The agency supervised roughly 12,000 offenders during that period.

But keeping tabs on a budget topping $650 million appears to be more of a challenge, according to state auditors.

They found 96% of the employee union leave they examined had no supporting documentation on file.

And in one case, a DOC employee put in for a single, holiday comp time payment, but instead got 54 payments on a biweekly basis - resulting in an overpayment of $160,000.

The DOC said it counseled staff on the overpayment.

Republican Senate leaders want to know how and when that overpayment will get clawed back for taxpayers.

As for the lack of union leave documentation, the DOC said a new union leave process was introduced just a few months ago.

You can see the entire audit here.