Department Of Correction Dismisses Correction Officer For Embezzlement

A woman who worked in the state Department Of Correction is now in trouble with the law herself. Details of significant embezzlement emerged in paperwork released by state auditors.

Correction officer Sandra Sacco worked at York Correctional Institution For Women up until last November.

The Department of Correction dismissed her from state service after it says an investigation proved she falsified timesheets and overtime justification timesheets for two years.

Documents provided by the DOC to state auditors indicate Sacco fraudulently reported regular and overtime hours equating to almost $90,000. The DOC documents also say Sacco did not cooperate with investigators and gave false testimony.

Several of Sacco’s supervisors at York also received discipline for negligent conduct connected to this case. The DOC is not commenting and releasing very little information on this case, saying Sandra Sacco is the subject of an ongoing Department Of Correction Security Division investigation.

NBC Connecticut Investigates could not reach Sacco for comment. She was hired by the DOC 16 years ago.